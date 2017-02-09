Tucson police searching for man involved in assault

Tucson police responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, about a fight involving two men and a woman, at a residence in the 2000 block of North Rosemont.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, one of the men assaulted the other inside the home and then the same man assaulted a woman outside the home. People driving by the area attempted to help the woman.

Shots were fired at some point, by the man who assaulted the other two, according to Sgt. Dugan. No one was hit by the shots.

The man then left the scene in a vehicle. Tucson police are currently searching for him.

No description on the vehicle is available yet.

