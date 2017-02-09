Tucson police searching for man involved in assault - Tucson News Now

breaking

Tucson police searching for man involved in assault

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, about a fight involving two men and a woman, at a residence in the 2000 block of North Rosemont. 

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, one of the men assaulted the other inside the home and then the same man assaulted a woman outside the home.  People driving by the area attempted to help the woman. 

Shots were fired at some point, by the man who assaulted the other two, according to Sgt. Dugan.  No one was hit by the shots.  

The man then left the scene in a vehicle. Tucson police are currently searching for him.  

No description on the vehicle is available yet. 

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Power restored in Green Valley

    UPDATE: Power restored in Green Valley

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:51:45 GMT
    Source: Tucson Electric PowerSource: Tucson Electric Power

    Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.

    Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.

  • Food bank responds after news of baby formula contamination

    Food bank responds after news of baby formula contamination

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:48:27 GMT
    Jennifer Laplante (Source: KOLD News 13)Jennifer Laplante (Source: KOLD News 13)

    Contamination can be a major problem for food banks, when much of their supply comes from grocery store donations. Lou Medran with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said quality control is a rigorous process.

    Contamination can be a major problem for food banks, when much of their supply comes from grocery store donations. Lou Medran with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said quality control is a rigorous process.

  • Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Mexico, deported to U.S.

    Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Mexico, deported to U.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:15:18 GMT
    Source: U.S. Marshals ServiceSource: U.S. Marshals Service

    The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

    The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Funeral home under fire for refusing coffin to deceased veteran

    Funeral home under fire for refusing coffin to deceased veteran

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:13:26 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:33:20 GMT

    The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.

    The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.

  • Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide

    Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 02:24:28 GMT
    An image from the video.An image from the video.

    Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.

    Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.

  • Mother, father charged in infant's death

    Mother, father charged in infant's death

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-05-13 16:07:25 GMT

    Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911.  The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...

    Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911.  The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...

    •   
Powered by Frankly