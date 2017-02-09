Army confirms missing UAS found in Colorado

The Army has confirmed that an unmanned aircraft system found in Colorado is the one that was lost during a training mission at Fort Huachuca earlier this month.

According to Tanja Linton, a spokeswoman for the fort, the Army is investigating how the UAS ended up in Colorado.

The drone was found by a hiker and was missing a wing, Linton said in a news release.

Base officials say the Shadow unmanned aircraft launched on Tuesday, Jan. 31, disappeared after losing connection with the ground station.

The aircraft was part of a training mission at Fort Huachuca being conducted by the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

