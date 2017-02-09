Army confirms missing UAS found in Colorado

Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.
Contamination can be a major problem for food banks, when much of their supply comes from grocery store donations. Lou Medran with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said quality control is a rigorous process.
The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
Several emergency and law enforcement agencies rescued an injured hiker in Ramsey Canyon, Saturday afternoon.
Close friends of 13-year old Jayden Glomb held an emotional vigil on Friday night near the area where her body was found in Vail. Friends describe Jayden as smart, caring and well-liked by her
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
