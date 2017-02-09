'Hands free' in Oro Valley one month report

The Oro Valley hands free ordinance began about a month ago, and the Oro Valley Police Department says it has helped change driver behavior in the community.



So far OVPD officers have stopped 400 drivers for not following the ordinance.

The ordinance says drivers are not allowed to hold a cellular phone or other electronic device while driving a car. This also applies to drivers that are stopped at a red light.



When things began in January, traffic officer were making numerous stops for driver violating the law. But now a month in, thing have improved. Police say, they’re seeing less and less people with their phone in their hands.



Right now, OVPD officers are not issuing tickets to drivers that break the law.

OVPD officials say the next several months will be treated as an education and prevention period.

