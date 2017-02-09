Tucson's economic growth fueling home sales and commercial leasi - Tucson News Now

Tucson's economic growth fueling home sales and commercial leasing

Commercial real estate rental rates in Tucson are going up. (Source: KOLD News 13) Commercial real estate rental rates in Tucson are going up. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson's housing and commercial leasing markets are strong and expected to get even stronger.

That's the word from Tucson Realty and Trust Company, and the Tucson Association of Realtors.

The economic recovery has seen new and existing home sales increase.

Tucson Association of Realtors President Pam Ruggeroli said it's a very strong sellers' market, especially in homes priced below $350,000 which is most of the market.

Ruggeroli said sales are rising, inventory is dropping and that means home prices are rising moderately.

Commercial real estate rental rates also are going up.

Tucson Realty & Trust CEO Hank Amos said it's the first time in 10 years he can say commercial real estate is making a really big turnaround.

The good news is it's all tied to jobs.

"All the commercial real estate activity is being driven by growth and job growth and as we continue to see more jobs coming in, we're going to see more space get occupied. And when you see more space get occupied, you're going to see less vacancy which is going to help drive up rental rates a little bit," Amos said.

Amos expects continued economic growth for Tucson to continue through this year and at least through 2018.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • TPD: Suspect impersonated officer on east side of Tucson

    TPD: Suspect impersonated officer on east side of Tucson

    Sunday, May 14 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-05-14 05:49:37 GMT

    The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating an incident involving a traffic stop conducted by a police impersonator. On May 12, 2017, around 8:00 a.m., a female driving in a residential area near E. Broadway Blvd. and N. Wilmot Rd. was stopped by what she believed to be a law enforcement vehicle. An adult male approached her vehicle, wearing civilian clothes, and advised he was an off-duty police officer. The male did not provide any form of identification. He detained ...

    The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating an incident involving a traffic stop conducted by a police impersonator. On May 12, 2017, around 8:00 a.m., a female driving in a residential area near E. Broadway Blvd. and N. Wilmot Rd. was stopped by what she believed to be a law enforcement vehicle. An adult male approached her vehicle, wearing civilian clothes, and advised he was an off-duty police officer. The male did not provide any form of identification. He detained ...

  • Movie filmed in Southern Arizona premieres Mother's Day weekend

    Movie filmed in Southern Arizona premieres Mother's Day weekend

    Sunday, May 14 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-05-14 05:40:06 GMT
    "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiered at Old Tucson Studios on Saturday night (Source: Tucson News Now)."You're Gonna Miss Me" premiered at Old Tucson Studios on Saturday night (Source: Tucson News Now).

    PICTURE SOURCE: IMDb.com Visit Tucson will be presenting the premiere of a brand new film shot mainly in Southern Arizona at a screening event in Old Tucson, Saturday, May 13. “You’re Gonna

    PICTURE SOURCE IMDb.com Visit Tucson will be presenting the premiere of a brand new film shot mainly in Southern Arizona at a screening event in Old Tucson, Saturday, May 13. “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” directed by University of Southern California alum Dustin Rikert, was shot at Old Tucson, Casino del Sol Resort and several loc

  • UPDATE: Power restored in Green Valley

    UPDATE: Power restored in Green Valley

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-14 04:13:36 GMT
    Source: Tucson Electric PowerSource: Tucson Electric Power

    Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.

    Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.

    •   
Powered by Frankly