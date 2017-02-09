Tucson's economic growth fueling home sales and commercial leasing

Commercial real estate rental rates in Tucson are going up. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Tucson's housing and commercial leasing markets are strong and expected to get even stronger.

That's the word from Tucson Realty and Trust Company, and the Tucson Association of Realtors.

The economic recovery has seen new and existing home sales increase.

Tucson Association of Realtors President Pam Ruggeroli said it's a very strong sellers' market, especially in homes priced below $350,000 which is most of the market.

Ruggeroli said sales are rising, inventory is dropping and that means home prices are rising moderately.

Commercial real estate rental rates also are going up.

Tucson Realty & Trust CEO Hank Amos said it's the first time in 10 years he can say commercial real estate is making a really big turnaround.

The good news is it's all tied to jobs.

"All the commercial real estate activity is being driven by growth and job growth and as we continue to see more jobs coming in, we're going to see more space get occupied. And when you see more space get occupied, you're going to see less vacancy which is going to help drive up rental rates a little bit," Amos said.

Amos expects continued economic growth for Tucson to continue through this year and at least through 2018.

