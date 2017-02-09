Utah man receives 20 years in 'sextortion' case involving a Tucson teen

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Donald Macarthur of Lehi, Utah received a 20-year prison sentence from U.S. Chief District Judge Raner C. Collins.

According to a release from the Arizona District Attorney's Office, Macarthur pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography in two separate cases, involving a 13-year-old Tucson girl and a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi. Officials believe though that he may have more than 50 other unidentified victims.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative in the U.S. to help combat child exploitation and abuse that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The investigation in this case was conducted by the Tucson Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tucson.

Macarthur met young girls on modeling and pro-anorexia websites, communicating with them via emails and text messaging. According to the release, in two specific cases involving the Tucson and Mississippi teens, he acted as an anorexia coach, encouraging both teens to starve themselves and then asking them to send sexually explicit photos. If they did not comply, Macarthur reportedly threatened that he would no longer 'coach' them and ridiculed them.

His sentence will be followed by lifetime supervised release, with stringent sex offender conditions, including the condition that he register as a sex offender.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

