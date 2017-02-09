Utah man receives 20 years in 'sextortion' case involving a Tucson teen

The suspect involved in a standoff with Chandler police Friday died Saturday at the hospital.
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
A woman has been accused of contaminating baby formula and returning it to several stores on Tucson's east side. Here are the top five things you need to know about the incident.
Two teens were involved in a shooting in a park in Mesa.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.
