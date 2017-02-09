City wants your input on last phase of Grant Road widening project

As phases 3 and 4 of the Gr ant Road widening project, which focuses on improving the five-mile section of Gr ant Road between Oracle Road and Swan Road, comes to a close in terms of the design, now it's time to focus on the last phase.

The last phase is in its planning stages right now and it includes one of the busiest intersections in Tucson: Gr ant Road and Campbell Avenue. Now, the city is asking for the public's input on what kind of retail and buildings they would like to see.

"The time for the conversation is now," said city councilman Steve Kozachik. "When developers and investors start looking at the area, they know what kinds of things are going to be permitted and allowed."

According to the Gr ant Road project's website, this phase includes widening the road from Fremont Avenue to Sparkman Boulevard. They hope to start construction in 2021.

More information on the project is available here: http://www.gr antroad.info/home

"There are two sides to a development," said Kozachik. "There's the front side, the retail side, but there's also the backside which is on the residential side. People who are involved in the whole development process have to be concerned about what's the impact on the neighborhood south of the retail development."

In order to kick off the conversation, the Gr ant Road Coalition, which is a group of surrounding neighborhoods and stakeholders who helps generate public input, created a survey.

You can find it here: http://www.gr antroadcoalition.com/survey.html

According to Colette Altaffer, who served as president of the Catalina Vista Neighborhood Association for 14 years, it's important to get your opinion on future developments surrounding your neighborhood, but make sure you're considering all the factors involved.

"I hope that people keep in mind that there are physical limitations about the site," said Altaffer. "Also keep in mind, the kinds of things, particularly traffic, that a business generates so you're not asking for something that is unrealistic for that site."

Altaffer said there's a large effort in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, which is between Gr ant Road and Chauncey Lane, to create some sort of 'green space', similar to Reid Park in the area.

The deadline to turn in this survey is Tuesday, Feb. 21. According to the Jefferson Park neighborhood's website, the results of the survey will be included in a "white paper" that will be used by the Gr ant Road Coalition to inform the Gr ant Road Project about the opinions of the nearby residents.

