New campaign aims to empower documented, undocumented immigrants

The brains behind the coalition Keep Tucson Together has launched a new campaign empowering the community, families, and documented and undocumented immigr ants.



Thursday night, Margo Cowan, a well-known local attorney who represents activists, passed out yellow posters at the weekly immigration legal advice clinic at Pueblo High School.



The posters read "All Law Enforcement Officials Do Not Enter Without a Lawful Search Warrant."



Cowan said the goal is to distribute 25,000 of these posters.



She explained this is a preemptive strategy to educate people of their rights. Even though she said she's not aware of law enforcement knocking on doors in the middle of the night and ripping families apart without a lawful warrant, she wants the community to be prepared.

"It hasn’t happened in Tucson but it’s a matter of time," said Cowan. "People are afraid and we don’t want the community to live in fear. We want the community to understand what they’re rights are and exercise their rights."



Local GOP leaders don't have a problem with the signs, but told Tucson News Now they are unnecessary.

David Eppihimer, Chairman of the Pima GOP released the following statement:

"We support the rule of law. The law already requires that police have a search warrant to enter a home. Of course the GOP supports the first and fourth amendments as we do the entire Bill of Rights."

"This is a campaign that gives people the opportunity to post their property and say I stand with undocumented families. They are my neighbors. I support them," said Cowan.

