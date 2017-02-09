Tucson Police: Kidnapping suspect identified, facing several charges

The Tucson Police Department has arrested a man involved in a kidnapping case that began around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, after three men forced their way into an apartment in the 4800 block of East 29th Street.

According to a TPD release Nathan Peru has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces the following charges: domestic violence, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and escape in the second degree.

TPD's Domestic Violence Unit continued the investigation into the kidnapping, finding the victim and the three men inside a residence in the 3800 block of North Romero Road early Thursday morning. They all exited the home after a short negotiation, according to a TPD release.

The victim, Kattalena Navarro-Hernandez had minor injuries, but did not require transport to a hospital.

Detectives conducted interviews and learned that Navarro-Hernandez and Peru had been in a relationship at some point in the past.

According to the release, after Peru was taken into custody he attempted to escape officers by jumping out a window, but he was quickly caught. He sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

