Tucson cosmetology student under investigation for giving free haircuts

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating an incident involving a traffic stop conducted by a police impersonator. On May 12, 2017, around 8:00 a.m., a female driving in a residential area near E. Broadway Blvd. and N. Wilmot Rd. was stopped by what she believed to be a law enforcement vehicle. An adult male approached her vehicle, wearing civilian clothes, and advised he was an off-duty police officer. The male did not provide any form of identification. He detained ...
PICTURE SOURCE IMDb.com Visit Tucson will be presenting the premiere of a brand new film shot mainly in Southern Arizona at a screening event in Old Tucson, Saturday, May 13. “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” directed by University of Southern California alum Dustin Rikert, was shot at Old Tucson, Casino del Sol Resort and several loc
Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.
Contamination can be a major problem for food banks, when much of their supply comes from grocery store donations. Lou Medran with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said quality control is a rigorous process.
The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
