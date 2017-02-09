SB: Cats Win Season Opener, 8-1

For the eighth straight year, Arizona softball won its season-opener, defeating Fordham 8-1 at Hillenbrand Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats' new-look lineup plated eight runs on nine hits while Danielle O'Toole settled in to allow one hit to the final 23 batters she faced in a complete-game victory.

Katiyana Mauga, who will spend 2017 chasing both the Arizona and NCAA career home run records, got off on the right foot, blasting a homer, her 68th career, one of her two RBI.

Eight different Wildcats recorded hits in the contest, with catcher Dejah Mulipola going 2-for-2 in her debut. In addition to Mauga's two-RBI night, Tamara Statman drove in a pair with a pinch-hit single in the third.

The 2016 Pac-12 wins leader Danielle O'Toole picked up her first in 2017 with a complete-game gem. After allowing three hits and a run to the first three batters she faced, she retired 21 of the next 23. O'Toole struck out nine and walked one while allowing four hits in the game.

The Rams, coming off a victory over #21 Baylor earlier in the day, committed three errors leading to a pair of unearned runs for the Cats.

Up Next: The Hillenbrand Invitational continues with five games on Friday, with Arizona taking on Cal State Northridge at 5 p.m. MST.



The full tournament schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.