UPDATE: Marana PD identifies homicide suspect, victim

By Tucson News Now Staff
Nathan Ray Fouts (Source: Marana Police Department) Nathan Ray Fouts (Source: Marana Police Department)
Marana Police at the scene of a suspicious death. (Source: Tucson News Now) Marana Police at the scene of a suspicious death. (Source: Tucson News Now)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana police have arrested one person in connection to a homicide late Thursday night, Feb. 9. 

According to Sgt. Chris Warren with the Marana Police Department, 35-year-old Nathan Ray Fouts was booked into Pima County Jail after being arrested for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Fouts' mother, 62-year-old Debra Elaine Fouts, was found deceased by patrol officers conducting a check welfare call at a home in the 8900 block of North Valhalla Drive, just off Silverbell Road, on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The victim had obvious signs of trauma. 

