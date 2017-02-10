UPDATE: Marana PD identifies homicide suspect, victim

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Marana police have arrested one person in connection to a homicide late Thursday night, Feb. 9.

According to Sgt. Chris Warren with the Marana Police Department, 35-year-old Nathan Ray Fouts was booked into Pima County Jail after being arrested for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Fouts' mother, 62-year-old Debra Elaine Fouts, was found deceased by patrol officers conducting a check welfare call at a home in the 8900 block of North Valhalla Drive, just off Silverbell Road, on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The victim had obvious signs of trauma.

