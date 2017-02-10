Experts warn of heat dangers ahead of record temperatures

While parts of the country are covered with snow, southern Arizona is experiencing record-breaking heat.

Tucson broke a record Thursday, and is on target to break it again Friday.

Broke the record! We'll likely do it again tomorrow, giving us 9 daily high records for Feb since 2014 #Tucson #AZwx pic.twitter.com/W5H2KXVoGM — Kevin Jeanes (@KevinJeanes) February 9, 2017

The average high on Feb. 10th is 68 degrees.

But on Friday, Tucson is expected to see temperatures as high as 88 degrees.

Pima Country emergency crews say this February heat wave is rare, and hot temperatures can easily sneak up on people.

They're warning Tucson residents not to leave their child or dog in their car.

Workers with Pima Animal Care Center will be out on patrol looking for dogs left in cars.

These calls will be considered high-priority Friday.

If anyone sees a dog left in a car, call PACC Enforcement at (520)724-5900 Ext. 4 immediately.

Meanwhile, staff at the Tucson Medical Center say they're ready to deal with heat stroke patients.

Over the last few days, doctors have put out a reminder that “Summer is here NOW!”

They are also telling parents about how dangerous leaving a child in car, even for just a few minutes.

Last year, 39 children died in hot cars nationwide. On average, 37 children die in hot cars each year.

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) is also gearing up to rescue hikers who become stuck on trails from heat exhaustion or dehydration.

SARA Communication Director Shelley Littin said SARA tends to get more heat-related calls whenever temperatures rise.

"People are just unprepared for the temperatures," she said.

Volunteers have their trucks ready to go and coolers already packed with water.

If Tucson hits 88 today, it will break a record set back in 1951.

For heat safety tips CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.