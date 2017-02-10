TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. KIDNAPPING SUSPECT ARRESTED, FACING CHARGES

A Tucson man is facing charges for the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2kbZnBn

According to Tucson police, around 11 p.m., three men forced their way into an apartment in the 4800 block of East 29th Street.

Tucson Police: Suspect in kidnapping identified, facing several charges https://t.co/oPZENADSQ7 pic.twitter.com/2DZuKMUx89 — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 10, 2017

They assaulted a man in the apartment, then forced Kattalena Navarro-Hernandez to go with them. She was found Thursday morning with minor injuries.

Nathan Peru has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces the following charges: domestic violence, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and escape in the second degree.

Detectives learned Navarro-Hernandez and Peru had been in a relationship at some point in the past.

2. SUSPECT OF MIDTOWN STANDOFF IDENTIFIED

Tucson police have released the identity of the suspect of a standoff Wednesday night. http://bit.ly/2lo9cBm

Richard Ramos, 18, is facing the following charges: domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He has been booked into the Pima County Jail.

Police put handcuff man into one of these patrol cars. They took him from inside home where standoff happened @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/5H7VXKaeyB — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 9, 2017

According to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department, police responded to a domestic violence call around 6:15 p.m. between siblings in the 1700 block of North Fifth Avenue.

Officers believed that one of the siblings, was still inside the home and was possibly armed.

But once officers made their way inside, he wasn't there.

During the standoff, police evacuated three homes and shut down streets around the area.

Ramos was arrested when he returned to the home Thursday morning.

3. MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIME CHARGES

A man wanted in Pima County on child sex crime charges was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5 after allegedly sneaking into the country, authorities said.

Border Patrol said Jesus Ramon Salcido-Antunez, 43, was arrested near Naco, AZ. According to a Customs and Border Protection news release, Salcido-Antunez is from Mexico and had entered the U.S. illegally.

GOT HIM: Authorities say man wanted in Pima County on child sex crime charges has been caught near border https://t.co/4zDzsSEq3C pic.twitter.com/vzKaLOuzrq — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 9, 2017

Salcido-Antunez was wanted in Pima County for multiple child-related sexual offenses and was turned over to the Pima County Sheriff Department.

HAPPENING TODAY

Protesters are set to speak out against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the University of Arizona.

They want the university to take money away from Wells Fargo.

The bank is a big financial backer of the pipeline.

The protest happens at 11:30 a.m. at the Student Union Memorial Center food court.

WEATHER

We broke a record yesterday, and we're set to do it again today!

Tucson could see temperatures as high as 88 degrees today, much higher than the average of 68 degrees for this day.

Broke the record! We'll likely do it again tomorrow, giving us 9 daily high records for Feb since 2014 #Tucson #AZwx pic.twitter.com/W5H2KXVoGM — Kevin Jeanes (@KevinJeanes) February 9, 2017

Do not leave your children or pets in your car, and if you plan on going hiking, take plenty of water!

Don't get too used to the heat however... we'll be back in the 60s by Sunday with a chance of showers.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.