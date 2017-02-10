TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Feb. 10-12)

Happy Friday!

FRIDAY

1. LOOK UP AT THE SKY FOR A RARE TREAT

Millions of Americans will be treated to a celestial triple-header Friday night and early Saturday morning. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2kQghaR

A “penumbra” eclipse during a full “snow” moon with a passing comet thrown in for good measure will all be visible across most of the U.S. and North America.

The eclipse will begin at 7:43 p.m. ET with the flyby of comet 45P coming in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

2. GO TREASURE HUNTING AT THE TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show opened at the Tucson Convention Center Thursday morning and will run through the weekend.

This is just one booth at the @Tucson_Gem_Show. Lots to see and buy here. It's starts at 10am at the TCC #tucson pic.twitter.com/F6XUvPW0uz — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 9, 2017

This is the main show of the annual showcase, which features more than 40 different shows at venues around Tucson.

This show in particular first opened in 1946, but this year, it has a special theme - Mineral Treasures of the Midwest.

It's the last weekend to experience “Mineral Treasures of the Midwest” & other exhibits @ Tucson Gem & Mineral Show https://t.co/KN67mmsqd4 pic.twitter.com/rsRI8d9Nnq — Tucson AZ (@VisitTucsonAZ) February 10, 2017

Not interested in gems? The woolly mammoth in the lobby and the Tyrannosaurus rex in the arena might grab your attention.

The event costs $13 for adults, and is free for kids. TICKET INFO: http://bit.ly/2kQ8B8A

3. GRAB A PINT FOR ARIZONA BEER WEEK

What better time to try a new craft beer than during Arizona Beer Week?

Nearly 100 breweries will be set up across the state to celebrate Arizona's craft beer industry.

The event started Thursday and runs through Feb. 18.

Friday alone will feature events at Dominicks Real Italian, Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, Wings Over Broadway and more...

See the full schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2l1C41v

SATURDAY

1. CATCH A FREE FLICK AT THE LOFT CINEMA

Take the kids and catch a classic at the Loft this weekend.

They'll be showing a free screening of Matilda at 10 a.m.

Free Loft Jr. screening of Matilda this Saturday at 10am presented by @TrailDustTown & sponsored by @BookmansTucson. https://t.co/9wlo1asqDo pic.twitter.com/HAkJx4weyb — The Loft Cinema (@TheLoftCinema) February 6, 2017

Mildred & Dildred Toy Store will offer pre-show activities starting at 9:15 a.m.

2. FIND LOVE AT 'CUPID'S CHASE'

Each year, Community Options Inc., a national organization that helps people with disabilities, hosts a 5K!

It's happening at the Oro Valley Marketplace starting at 10 a.m.

Cupid's Chase is almost here! If you don't register you're only missing out on the most awesome race ever....NBD https://t.co/w4bcGC4dwH pic.twitter.com/HYcazIJD7M — Cupid's Chase 5K (@CupidsChase5K) January 26, 2017

Not only will you help raise money for a good cause, you have a chance at finding love (if you choose).

Participants will receive an “Available” or “Unavailable” shirt to wear for the race in hopes of sparking a love connection, as well as a finisher medal, a goody bag and refreshments.

For registration details, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2kbTU2q

3. EXPLORE 4TH AVE DURING 'LOCK YOUR LOVE' EVENT

Fourth Avenue has something for everyone for Valentine's Day... from shopping and food, to live music.

Head to the avenue from 2 to 6 p.m. and the see the unveiling of a new heart sculpture during the Lock your Love event.

A photo posted by Fourth Avenue (@4thavetucson) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Purchase a lock for $5, lock your love and throw away the key.

For a full schedule of what's going on, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2kuvOfw

SUNDAY

1. HANG OUT WITH LEMURS AT "I LOVE ZOO"

Head over to the Reid Park Zoo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for an early Valentine's Day with their new ring-tailed lemurs, Elm, Oak and Linden.

The zoo will be giving them valentine-themed treats, plus you'll have an opportunity to make your own valentine for your favorite zoo animal!

It's nothing but LOVE this Sunday at I Love Zoo 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.! https://t.co/cCNYgBUZGO pic.twitter.com/5lRR4xsomR — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) February 9, 2017

All activities are free with admission. More information HERE: http://bit.ly/2l1uPqq

2. GRAB YOUR SWEETIE FOR A DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing The Princess Bride at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, located at 4100 S Palo Verde Road starting at 6:30 p.m. in the north lot. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2kbJwYL

Vendors will be on-site for you to purchase food, drinks, popcorn and snacks!

Larger vehicles and hatchbacks will be asked to park further back or on the sides to avoid blocking the view.

Walk-ins will be seated by the front.

Tickets are $15 per carload and $5 per person for walk-ins.

Make sure to use the NORTH entrance by Ajo Way. The south entrance is for vendors.

3. FEEL THE LOVE AT THE FINE VALENTINE RELAY

Grab your S.O., best friend or just your dazzling self for the Fine Valentine Relay on the University of Arizona campus.

All proceeds will go towards the Ben's Bells Project, a local organization that inspires and educates others through the power of kindness.

Registration is $25 per person and includes a FREE post-race breakfast at Gentle Ben's, costume contests and even a chance to win a free keg.

You can choose from a 4-mile relay, a 4-mile individual race or a 2-mile jog/walk.

The fun begins at 8:30 a.m. Get all your registration details HERE: http://bit.ly/2lx3ARi

