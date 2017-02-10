Tucson mixologist a finalist in global competition

While most people are drinking cocktails, local Mixologist Donna Francis is creating them!

She's a finalist in The Bacardi Legacy's Global Cocktail Competition, set to take place on Monday, Feb. 13 in Miami.

To support Francis' signature drink "Sea La Vie," like her on Facebook.

Sea La Vie Recipe

1 1/2oz Bacardi 8

1/2 oz. Calvados (or apple brandy)

2 oz. fresh pear juice

1/2 oz. vanilla infused raw honey

Splash (1/8 oz) fresh lemon juice

2 tsp raw almond dust

Shake and double strain over ice (using a mesh strainer takes out the almond bits but leaves their nutty oil and flavors)

Garnish with a sliced pear, blackberry, green coconut ribbon. Cheers!