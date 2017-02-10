Former Pima County Chief Deputy Radtke pleads guilty

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Former Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Chris Radtke pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Friday, Feb. 10, in a money laundering and theft case.

Radtke pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of theft of public money. He had been facing one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and six counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Sheriff Mark Napier said the corruption damages the public's trust in the department.

"It's disappointing that former chief deputy, Chris Radtke, admitted to more than a decade of corruption existing in the department," Napier said. "It's troubling to learn, and it's sad that the only consequences of this will likely be misdemeanor counts and probation.

"It's hurtful for the department, and is hurtful for the public's trust in us."

021017 Sheriff Napier Responds to Former Chief Deputy’s Plea Agreement by Tucson News Now on Scribd

The plea deal didn't sit well with some, including Sgt. Kevin Kubitskey, chairman of the Pima County Deputy Sheriff's Association.

"We would want to know why," Kubitskey said. "We're hoping something gets released or at least provided as explanation. Clarification in regards to why he's taken a plea of three misdemeanors when there were seven felonies.

"I hope that the US Attorney that's doing this case realizes the jeopardy that people were in, coming forward with all of this information and where we placed our families."

Kubitskey said while he didn't like a deal, he is happy Radtke admitted guilt in court.

"That was a relief," he said. "I can say on behalf of the men and women in the association, to hear the man that has continuously put us in bad positions and affected so many people's careers, to finally admit guilt over something, was priceless."

Radtke will be sentenced April 7. The plea agreement includes a stipulated sentence of one year of probation with the special condition that Radtke will never seek a position in law enforcement or with Pima County. The sentencing agreement is subject to the approval of the Court.

"We have reached a just outcome in this case," said U.S. Attorney John W. Huber of the District of Utah. "This investigation and prosecution has cleaned the Pima County Sheriff’s Office of years of corruption and ensures it will not return. We recognize and commend the excellent work that the FBI in Tucson did on this important case."

Radtke admitted that certain sheriff’s department administrative staff circumvented asset forfeiture funds for 18 years. He also admitted that he participated in the scheme for more than five years.

Radtke admitted to using a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers check in the amount of $926.09 to reimburse the Sheriff's Department special awards fund. Part of that money was for a $250 restaurant bill and $109.09 for a microwave oven for the department in May 2011.

Radtke also admitted that he used the SAV credit card to purchase model airplanes for $599.90 and $90 for shipping in July 2014.

Finally, Radtke admitted that he used an SAV check to pay an artist $500 to create a menu for the department cafe in April 2015. The cafe was owned and operated by Radtke's niece.

