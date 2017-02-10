DIY Valentine's Day gift idea

Valentine's Day is only four days away. For those of you still on the search for the perfect gift, we have just the thing.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, Randy Castellini, the owner of Woodcraft showed how to make a puzzle heart.

If you're not too crafty, don't worry. Woodcraft holds various classes where you can learn how to make some creative items.

You can check out their website for times and locations at https://www.woodcraft.com/stores/tucson/classes.

