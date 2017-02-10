Skateboarder injured in hit-and-run crash dies from injuries

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Authorities are still looking for the driver, who fled the scene in a mid-2000s gold-colored Toyota Corolla with front-end damage. This is a photo of what the vehicle could look like. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

The skateboarder who was injured in a hit-and-run collision on Feb. 1 has died from his injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A PCSD spokesman made the announcement on Friday, Feb. 10.

"Any tip at this point is going to help us with that investigation," said Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD. "But no, we're not going to give up."

Pima County Sheriff's deputies said on Feb. 2 that 21-year-old Michael Hartman had surgery performed on his brain, and had been unconscious since the crash Feb. 1 south of the intersection at South Swan and East Valencia roads.

The driver fled the scene in what deputies described as a mid-2000s gold-colored Toyota Corolla with front-end damage.

Meanwhile, Liana and Yolanda Vidal spent Friday morning making a memorial for Hartman that says "R.I.P Michael." It's located right where Hartman was hit and has a pen attached for people to share their condolences.

"The reason why we did it was because if it was a family member of mine or a friend of mine, I would've done the same thing," said

Liana Vidal, who was in the area when the crash happened.

Yolanda Vidal said this incident hit her pretty hard when she heard what happened, despite not knowing Hartman personally. She said she immediately went online to search for Hartman's family or close friends to send her condolences.

She ended up getting in contact with a family member via Facebook.

"I feel that they can, you know, talk to me and get some kind of comfort," said Yolanda Vidal. "I still tell them, I will keep my eye open for that vehicle, and just try to, you know ... comfort them."

She said the family is asking for privacy during this tough time, but Vidal wants them to know people in Tucson are thinking about them.

"A life is gone. A young life is gone," said Yolanda Vidal as she urges the person responsible to come forward. "Whatever reason you took off, please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

