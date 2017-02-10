DPS investigating rocks thrown at cars on I-10

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating four cases of large rocks being thrown at cars on I-10 Monday night, Feb. 6.

“It just exploded the whole windshield,” Dehk Kemper said. “It sounded like a gun shot.”



Dehk Kemper was driving home from work on Monday night around 8:30 p.m. As he approached the Valencia exit on I-10 he spotted something flying toward him from the side of the road and then felt the impact.



“There was glass all over me, I could feel the wind coming in,” Kemper said.

"It exploded the whole windshield"Victim in rock throwing case speaks out @ 10. @Arizona_DPS investigating 4 separate reports I-10/Valencia pic.twitter.com/PZmtRxiFIl — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 11, 2017

A rock was thrown at his car causing extensive damage. Kemper was able to pull over and call for help. Then minutes later another man was driving on I-10, just about a mile away, near Alvernon when his windshield was also damaged by a rock.



“This is a very hazardous thing. It’s really foolish to do,” Quentin Mehr with the Department of Public Safety said.



DPS Troopers rushed to the scene, but the criminals took off. DPS is working to see if this could be connected to a similar case of rock throwing that happened last fall at I-19. They say it can be difficult to investigate because of the lack of evidence.



“We get there, you’ve got to locate where the rock throw was and once you do, is the evidence gone? It’s also after dark,” Mehr said.



As for Kemper, he’s since replaced his windshield, but fears this could happen again if the criminals aren’t caught.



“They hit three or four people in the same night in the same area. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt or killed,” Kemper said. “It’s definitely upsetting for someone to destroy your property. You work hard to get nice things and someone just thinks it’s a game and they’re going to destroy something – that was my first thing, but then I think further down I could have been seriously injured or killed.”



DPS says this is a form of criminal assault. They are actively investigating this and ask anyone with information to come forward and call 911 or 88-CRIME.

