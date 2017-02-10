DPS investigating rocks thrown at cars on I-10

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.
A man shot his limo driver early Sunday morning to get out of paying his bill.
The suspect involved in a standoff with Chandler police Friday died Saturday at the hospital.
Fallen law enforcement officers from around the country will be honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
