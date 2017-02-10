Award Night honors Sahuarita Police officer accomplishments, education

2017 started on a high note for the Town of Sahuarita Police Department. The annual Awards Night, which recognizes employee accomplishments, was held on Jan. 13 at the Rancho Resort Club House.

Mayor Tom Murphy, Council Members Duane Blumberg, Bill Bracco, and Kara Egbert attended the ceremony.

Employees were presented with service pins, acknowledging their service in a variety of special assignments and collateral duties.

The following employees were acknowledged for their accomplishments:

Community Policing: Officers Rosalie Petty, Aaron Medina, Kelsey Santos and Amanda Seybold.

Leadership: Officer Wes Genzer

Lifesaving: Sergeant Alex Droban and Officer Aaron Medina

Meritorious Award: VIPS Volunteers Norma Jordan and Danny Taylor, Officers Kevin Bender and Aaron Medina, Detective Steve Bunting, and Sergeant Mike Falquez.

Employee of the Year: Officer Amanda Seybold.

Chief’s Citation: Officer Shawn Patze.

