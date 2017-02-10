Globe basketball fans claim they were told to move due to race

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A group of Native American basketball fans claim they were asked to move at a high school basketball game because of their race.

Globe High School fans traveled to American Leadership Academy's Queen Creek campus on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for girls and boys basketball games.

School officials say some Globe fans became unruly in the stands and were asked to move to the visitors' side of the gym. Eventually, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was called to move them.

The Globe fans who were asked to move are Native American. They said they were asked to move because of their race.

American Leadership Academy said the request for fans to move was not racially motivated. Referees asked that the fans be moved because of their behavior.

Chasity Newman was at the game and posted on Facebook about the incident. Her post has been shared more than 15,000 times.

