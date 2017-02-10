Oro Valley police asking for public's help with stolen purse, fr - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley police asking for public's help with stolen purse, fraud case

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Suspect OVPD asking for help identifying. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Suspect OVPD asking for help identifying. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stolen purse and fraud case.  

A woman's purse was stolen from a car at an Oro Valley business on Thursday, Feb. 2.  According to OVPD, a male suspect seen in surveillance footage used the victim's credit cards.   

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, with a medium build and blond hair. Last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with "Fender" written on the back, over a dark gray shirt with "Bacardi" on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call (520) 229-4900 and ask to speak with Detective Carr, or if they wish to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME. 

