Oro Valley police asking for public's help with stolen purse, fraud case

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stolen purse and fraud case.

A woman's purse was stolen from a car at an Oro Valley business on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to OVPD, a male suspect seen in surveillance footage used the victim's credit cards.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, with a medium build and blond hair. Last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with "Fender" written on the back, over a dark gray shirt with "Bacardi" on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call (520) 229-4900 and ask to speak with Detective Carr, or if they wish to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.