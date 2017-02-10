Catalina Foothills staff member resigns amid investigation

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A former Catalina Foothills High School staff member is being investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a letter from the Catalina Foothills Unified School District.

According to the letter, the school became aware of the alleged relationship on Jan. 27 and reported it to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The PCSD is currently investigating the claims, the school district said.

The staff member resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

