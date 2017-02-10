Catalina Foothills staff member resigns amid investigation

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Tacos and barbecue food are coming with a side order of relief this weekend. With University of Arizona graduation weekend coming to an end, the temporary Tucson population boom is
In just two days Tucson city voters will decide if they will approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson Police and Fire Department’s aging fleet.
The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.
A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car, according to police. A call came in to police around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon about a crash near 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue, said Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
