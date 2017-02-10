Hundreds of students show up for Black History program - Tucson News Now

Hundreds of students show up for Black History program

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
It was loud and exciting for over 500 hundred high school students in the Tucson metro area on Friday, Feb. 10.

They were all part of the Ninth Annual African-American Youth Heritage Day.

Marie Cephers organized this program 9 years ago. She says it began with just 100 students at the Dunbar center. Fast-forward to this year, the kids came into the Donna Liggins center by the bus load.

They used music to grab the attention of the youth. Keynote speaker Marlon Haywoood used old-school music and current hits to talk to the students. During each break between songs, he had a message for the students. "Music and media is the way to reach the new generation and that's how I try to do it," he said.

Haywood was born and raised in Chicago and tours the country speaking to young people. He encourages young African-Americans to be proud of their culture and who they are.

There was also a special guest, Walt Anderson, who is a member of the group Kool and The Gang. You may also know him from the MTV show "Making The Band 2." He also uses music to reach the students. His message was all about telling the students about reaching their goals and dreams.

It wasn't just music. There were also workshops for the students during which they learned about different careers and considered options for what to do after high school.

