President considers new travel ban EO while Tucson refugee agency continues its work

Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.
Tacos and barbecue food are coming with a side order of relief this weekend. With University of Arizona graduation weekend coming to an end, the temporary Tucson population boom is thinning out. The lessened crowd means an attitude adjustment for restaurants close to campus. "It's been a little
In just two days Tucson city voters will decide if they will approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson Police and Fire Department’s aging fleet. The Special Election for Proposition 101 takes place on Tuesday.
The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.
A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car, according to police. A call came in to police around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon about a crash near 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue, said Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
