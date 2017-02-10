President considers new travel ban EO while Tucson refugee agency continues its work

President Donald Trump is now saying he's considering a new executive order regarding banning travel from certain countries.



This comes a day after a federal appeals court decided to not lift the stay on the president's original travel ban.



While the president says he's confident he'll win his court battle on the original ban, he did say there are a lot of other options including filing a brand new executive order.



Catholic Community Services serves refugees from three of the countries on the banned list.



The agency says the number of refugees from Syria is increasing because of the war there. The ban may have been stayed, but it has affected people who were ready to come to America, but who now have to wait again.



Jean Pascal Ngoie is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He spent 10 years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before coming to Tucson and starting work at Catholic Community Services.



He says delays increase refugees' misery.



The promise of America is incredible.



"We have given opportunity to newcomers here. They don't know, but they start afresh. They make their own life. They make money. They start providing for their family, and this is where the blessing comes from," Ngoie said.



Reassuring refugees has become part of the job at Catholic Community Services, but the agency had high hopes when the travel ban was stayed.



"We were excited that we would be able to continue helping people that are in need, grateful that some of the refugees that we work with currently are able to potentially be reunited with their families as soon as possible," said Catholic Community Services Program Director of Migration and Refugee Services Margaret Palmer.



Catholic Community Services resettled 370 refugees in Tucson last fiscal year.



"All refugees already go through an extensive vetting process that includes background checks, biometric screenings and health screenings," Palmer said.



The agency worries there will be fewer this year because President Trump has reduced by half the number of refugees that will be allowed into the United States this year.



Last year, 110,000 refugees were resettled in the United States. The president has lowered that number to 50,000 for this year.



Catholic Community Services said that adds to an already daunting global crisis.



"We are concerned about the 65 million people globally that are not in safe conditions," Palmer said.

