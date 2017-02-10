Dog adopted, check presented during special HSSA, SW Gas event

This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.
These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.