Dog adopted, check presented during special HSSA, SW Gas event

Bosley was one lucky dog, after he was adopted by his new 'human' during a Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Southwest Gas 'Fuel for Life' event.

According to a recent HSSA release there were three adoptable dogs at the event, where SW Gas employees presented HSSA a check for $20,672. The money was raised during the Fuel for Life employee donation program.

The money raised will go toward the new animal welfare center being built by the HSSA at 635 West Roger Road. According to HSSA there will be a Southwest Gas Fuel For Life Puppy Pen Room named in honor of the donation. The room will hold four puppy habitats where puppies will stay at the HSSA while awaiting adoption.

HSSA is still in the process of raising the final $3 million needed to complete the new building. To learn more and donate to the fund click here.

