Fort and Forest Service may conduct pile burns next week

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office) (Source: Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office)
FORT HUACHUCA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews with Fort Huachuca and the U.S. Forest Service may conduct prescribed pile burns in Huachuca Canyon on Monday Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 depending on the amount of moisture that comes out of the current storm system. 

If it doesn't rain over the weekend, the prescribed fires behind the ranges and other places on the installation will take place by the end of the week or the following week, according to a base release.  

The pile burn smoke should not impact any activities on the installation.

