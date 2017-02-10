Ring 'em up

TUCSON, Ariz. – Taylor McQuillin struck out a career-high 17 batters in a two-hit shutout as Arizona improved to 2-0 on the year with a 6-0 victory over Cal State Northridge on Friday evening.

McQuillin's 17 strikeouts are the most by an Arizona pitcher since Kenzie Fowler's 18 in her UA debut on Feb. 13, 2010 vs. Northwestern. McQuillin allowed just three batters to reach base on the night, two hits and a walk. The sophomore improved to 1-0 on the season with the win.

Arizona's offense was slow to get going, managing a single run off CSUN starter Taylor Troost (0-1) over the first four innings. The Cats broke out for five in the final two frames to win the contest by a comfortable margin.

The offense was led by the newcomers, as five of Arizona's six runs were driven in by freshmen with extra base hits. Jessie Harper hit a two-run home run, Alyssa Palomino plated two with a triple and Reyna Carranco clouted an RBI double.

The Wildcats scored four of their six runs and notched five of their eight hits with two out in the contest.

The Cats struck first in the bottom of the second. With the bases empty and two out, Jessie Harper singled and Reyna Carranco doubled her home to put UA on top 1-0.

Arizona plated three more two-out runs in the fifth. Alyssa Palomino tripled home a pair with two down and scored on Katiyana Mauga's RBI single to give UA a 4-0 lead after five.

In the fifth, Tamara Statman led off with a double and trotted home on Harper's first-career homer.