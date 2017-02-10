Kentucky police holding suspect in Tucson assault cases

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.
A man shot his limo driver early Sunday morning to get out of paying his bill.
A man shot his limo driver early Sunday morning to get out of paying his bill.
The suspect involved in a standoff with Chandler police Friday died Saturday at the hospital.
The suspect involved in a standoff with Chandler police Friday died Saturday at the hospital.
Fallen law enforcement officers from around the country will be honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week.
Fallen law enforcement officers from around the country will be honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week.