Kentucky police holding suspect in Tucson assault cases

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Bardstown Police Department in Kentucky has arrested a suspect in an alleged sexual assault, with ties to several open cases here in Tucson.

Nathan Loebe, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, in connection to an alleged sexual assault at an apartment complex in Bardstown, Kentucky.

On Friday, Feb. 10, detectives with the Bardstown police learned that Loebe was also wanted in Louisville for crimes in that jurisdiction. In addition Bardstown detectives received a call from Tucson Police Department Detective D. Wilson, advising them that the Tucson Police Department had also been looking for Loebe, after learning that he was a suspect in several cases in Tucson.

Detective Wilson placed Loebe's name in the National Crime Information Center and found that his information had been accessed by Bardstown Police after his Feb. 9 arrest. According to the Bardstown PD release, Loebe is a suspect in several open cases here in Southern Arizona.

The Kentucky investigation revealed that Loebe found several of his victims via online dating sites, sometimes posing as child actor Brian Bonsall. According to the release Loebe even got tattoos that matched what actor Bonsall has.

According to the release, Bonsall has posted warning online that Loebe is impersonating him, using Bonsall's name to meet women online.

Loebe is being held on a $2.2 bond in the Nelson County Jail in Kentucky, in addition to possible charges in Tucson, he is also wanted in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

