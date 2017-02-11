McQuillin strikes out 17 in '17 debut

Taylor McQuillin struck out a career-high 17 batters in a two-hit shutout as Arizona improved to 2-0 on the year with a 6-0 victory over Cal State Northridge on Friday evening.

McQuillin's (1-0) 17 strikeouts are the most by an Arizona pitcher since Kenzie Fowler's 18 in her UA debut on Feb. 13, 2010 vs. Northwestern.

McQuillin allowed just three batters to reach base on the night, two hits and a walk. The sophomore improved to 1-0 on the season with the win over the Matadors (0-1).

Reaction to Taylor McQuillin's performance.

The Wildcats’ (2-0) offense was led by the newcomers, as five of Arizona's six runs were driven in by freshmen with extra base hits.

Jessie Harper hit a two-run home run, Alyssa Palomino plated two with a triple and Reyna Carranco clouted an RBI double.



Arizona Softball Postgame Download.

CSUN’s Taylor Troost held the Wildcats to just a single through the first four innings before allowing all six runs on eight hits.

Up Next: The Hillenbrand Invitational continues with six games on Friday, with Arizona taking on #21 Baylor at 3 p.m. and (RV) Northwestern at 5 p.m. MST.

The tournament’s full schedule can be found here.

David Kelly contributed to this story.