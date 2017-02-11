NCAAW: 10th ranked Dawgs deal Cats 7th straight loss

No. 10 Washington defeated the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night in Seattle by a score of 91-55.



LaBrittney Jones had a nice game for the Wildcats as she scored a team-high 18 points and also grabbed five rebounds. With her 18 points, Jones is now 15th all-time in Arizona history with 1,145 career points. She passed former Wildcats Candice Warthen and Yolanda Turner on the Arizona all-time scoring list tonight.

The loss was UA’s seventh straight.

Kelsey Plum scored 22 points and dished out seven assists for the Huskies (23-3, 11-2 Pac-12). Chantel Osahor had 14 points and 19 rebounds.

The Wildcats (11-13, 2-11 Pac-12) will head to Pullman, Wash. for a Sunday morning contest against the Washington State Cougars, which will tip off at 11 a.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.