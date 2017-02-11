Two people rescued from burning car in Marana by good Samaritan and off-duty firefighter

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Two people were pulled out of a burning car on Saturday morning after they crashed in the Marana area.

According to Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire Department, the vehicle was driving westbound on Interstate 10 just north of the Marana Road exit when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into the median, crossed an empty irrigation canal and rolled over at least once before it finally stopped near the frontage road.

A good Samaritan witnessed the crash, as did an off-duty firefighter on his way home from work.

The car caught fire and had severe damage from the rollover. The good Samaritan and firefighter rescued the man and woman of their car and assisted them until emergency crews were able to make it on scene.

The two people inside the vehicle had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Northwest Fire tells Tucson News Now that the two people inside the vehicle were unable to exit the car themselves due to injuries and damage to the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

