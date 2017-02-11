Two people rescued from burning car in Marana by good Samaritan and off-duty firefighter

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Tacos and barbecue food are coming with a side order of relief this weekend. With University of Arizona graduation weekend coming to an end, the temporary Tucson population boom is thinning out.
The special election for Proposition 101 takes place on Tuesday.
A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car, according to police. A call came in to police around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon about a crash near 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue, said Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department.
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.
Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
