Teenager accused of stabbing, killing father in Pinal County

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A Pinal County teen has been accused of stabbing and killing his father, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The PCSO said the 19-year-old Ricky Hernandez Jr. stabbed his father in his chest and back around 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Ricky Ricardo Hernandez, 40, died at the scene while his girlfriend was cut on the hand and taken to a local hospital, the PCSO said.

Hernandez Jr. fled the scene but was located shortly after by police.

He is being held in the Pinal County Jail and on charges of second-degree murder and domestic violence aggravated assault.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.