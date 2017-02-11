Teenager accused of stabbing, killing father in Pinal County

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Michael Kellywood was found guilty in March of molestation of a child, sexual abuse of a minor under 15, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Tucson Electric Power is investigating the cause of the outages.
Tucson police say 10-month-old Jose Valenzuela died while being treated at the hospital.
On May 10, a jury convicted Christopher Koury of the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary in the second degree for an incident that happened last year.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
