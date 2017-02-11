PCSO: Rescue crews help save hiker with crushed leg - Tucson News Now

PCSO: Rescue crews help save hiker with crushed leg

By Tucson News Now Staff
Source: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Source: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office
Rescue crews helped save an injured hiker who had his leg crushed by a large rock in the Superstition Mountains Friday afternoon, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

A 27-year-old man needed to be airlifted from a trail by a DPS helicopter after a rock, believed to be a couple hundred pounds, broke off a hillside and landed on him, PCSO said in a Facebook post. 

The man was taken to a local trauma center by ambulance.

