PCSO: Rescue crews help save hiker with crushed leg

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Rescue crews helped save an injured hiker who had his leg crushed by a large rock in the Superstition Mountains Friday afternoon, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

A 27-year-old man needed to be airlifted from a trail by a DPS helicopter after a rock, believed to be a couple hundred pounds, broke off a hillside and landed on him, PCSO said in a Facebook post.

The man was taken to a local trauma center by ambulance.