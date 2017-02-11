Rillito Downs opens Winter Meet after years-long battle

Horses are on the track, and race officials at Rillito Park Racetrack can breathe a sigh of relief.



Saturday marked the start of the 2017 Winter Meet, with staff members getting set up in the morning for a 1:00 p.m. start time. There will be six weekends of live horse racing, that almost didn't happen.



We've been following the latest developments, ever since the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in January 2017 to extend the lease through 2021. It was the same board of supervisors that, in 2006, voted to tear down the storied grandstand and move horse racing to the Pima County Fairgrounds. In its place, the county was planning to build an 18-field, multi-million dollar soccer complex to hold national and regional tournaments. Those plans changed when the money never materialized, due to the recession.



Jaye Wells, the Rillito Park Foundation president, said the weekend meets are a perfect opportunity to show they matter to the public.



"I don't think everybody realized that we were bringing in a quality product. I think it just took time for the board of supervisors and the public to finally realize that we're the real deal. If anybody comes out to the races during this meet we're running for the next 6 weekends, they'll see what a real deal we are," Wells said.



With the extended lease comes a $1 million grant which will likely be used for renovations.



According to the Rillito Park Racetrack website, the 2017 Winter Meet will have live racing on weekends from February 11 through March 19. This year includes 14 live race days, including two Fridays. Gates open at 10 a.m. on race days.



Learn more about the races on their website: http://rillitoracetrack.com/2017-winter-meet/

