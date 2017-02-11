TRAFFIC: Water main break closes part of E Glenn St in Tucson

Repairs are expected to take up to a week, according to Tucson Water (Source: Google Maps).

A water main break near East Glenn Street has closed the road just west of North Craycroft Road, according to Tucson Water.

Spokesman Fernando Molina said Saturday evening that a contractor will inspect the reclaimed water line on Monday. He said repairs are expected to take up to a week.

There is a detour around North Sidney Avenue and North Woodland Avenue for local traffic, according to Molina.

He said all other drivers should avoid the area and take Grant Road or Fort Lowell Road instead.

A tweet from Sun Tran Saturday evening stated that a detour around the break has been established and service will not be affected.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.