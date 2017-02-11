TRAFFIC: Water main break closes part of E Glenn St in Tucson - Tucson News Now

TRAFFIC: Water main break closes part of E Glenn St in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A water main break near East Glenn Street has closed the road just west of North Craycroft Road, according to Tucson Water.

Spokesman Fernando Molina said Saturday evening that a contractor will inspect the reclaimed water line on Monday. He said repairs are expected to take up to a week.

There is a detour around North Sidney Avenue and North Woodland Avenue for local traffic, according to Molina.

He said all other drivers should avoid the area and take Grant Road or Fort Lowell Road instead.

A tweet from Sun Tran Saturday evening stated that a detour around the break has been established and service will not be affected.

