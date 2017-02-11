TRAFFIC: Water main break closes part of E Glenn St in Tucson

At least four structures were burned, 50 people were evacuated but there have been no reported injuries after a fire broke out in historic Bisbee Monday afternoon.
Four days have passed since the discovery and Tucson Police are remaining tight lipped about the investigation. Jayden's autopsy has been completed but the coroner said the cause of death is still pending for test results.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Federal officials said the Pena Fire located near Nogales, Arizona, had burned 400 acres as of Monday night.
