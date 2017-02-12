No. 9 Arizona holds on for 62-57 win over Cal

ASU clinched their fourth straight Territorial Cup Series title Sunday with higher placements over UA at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
ASU clinched their fourth straight Territorial Cup Series title Sunday with higher placements over UA at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
Cody Deason tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and Kyle Lewis went 4-for-4 at the plate as Arizona beat College of Charleston 6-0.
Cody Deason tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and Kyle Lewis went 4-for-4 at the plate as Arizona beat College of Charleston 6-0.
UA finished with three conference titles at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
UA finished with three conference titles at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.
The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.
Michael Flynn tossed three scoreless innings in relief and Cesar Salazar delivered the go-ahead RBI single in a 4-3 win over College of Charleston.
Michael Flynn tossed three scoreless innings in relief and Cesar Salazar delivered the go-ahead RBI single in a 4-3 win over College of Charleston.