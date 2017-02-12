SB: Cats sweep thru Baylor and Northwestern

Katiyana Mauga hit two home runs Saturday to lead Arizona to a pair of wins over No. 21 Baylor and Northwestern in Hillenbrand Invitational play.

Mauga went 3 for 5 in the two games with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three runs scored as Arizona improved to 4-0 on the season.

Senior left-hander Danielle O'Toole tossed her first shutout of the season Saturday afternoon, lifting the 10th-ranked Wildcats to a victory over the 21st-ranked Bears.

She allowed just five hits and struck out seven.

The Cats will wrap up play at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Sunday at noon versus Tulsa.

