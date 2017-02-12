JCHOOPS: Aztecs eat Artichokes - Tucson News Now

The No. 5 Pima Community College women’s basketball team found itself in a tight game on the road but broke free in the fourth quarter at Scottsdale Community College to beat the Artichokes 71-58,

Sophomore Bree Cates scored a game-high 24 points on 8 for 18 shooting and had six rebounds. 

Sophomore Sydni Stallworth (Palo Verde HS) finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Aztecs (19-5, 13-4 in ACCAC) swept the regular season meetings with the Artichokes (9-15, 7-10). They won 89-63 last month at the West Campus.

Meanwhile, the men rallied in the second half and stole the road game 76-73 to win for the fifth time in their last six games.

The Pima bench provided a spark with 31 points. Freshmen Ilunga Moise (Kellis HS) and Alize Travis combined to score 29 points. Moise finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds while Travis had 15 points on 5 for 9 shooting with four assists and three steals.

Freshman Isaiah Murphy (Cienega HS) scored a team-high 18 points and also had nine rebounds and two assists. 

The Aztecs (17-8, 11-6 in ACCAC) swept the regular season head-to-head meetings with the Artichokes (9-16, 5-12)

PCC will be back at the West Campus on Wednesday when they host Cochise College. The women tipoff at 5:30 p.m. with the men at 7:30 p.m.

