Tyler Kost gets three-year sentence in high school sex assault case

A Pinal County man once accused of sexually assaulting numerous girls at his high school has been sentenced to three years in prison on convictions to felony charges.

Tyler Kost's attorney said after Friday's sentencing that time already served and other credits mean the 20-year-old from San Tan Valley could be released immediately.

In addition to the prison term, the sentence included 15 years of probation.

Kost was 18 when he was arrested in 2014 for sexual crimes against 13 girls, most of whom were former classmates at Poston Butte High School.

He ended up pleading guilty last month to six felony charges, including three counts each of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and child abuse,

