Tyler Kost gets three-year sentence in high school sex assault c - Tucson News Now

Tyler Kost gets three-year sentence in high school sex assault case

Tyler Kost. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Tyler Kost. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
FLORENCE, AZ (AP) -

A Pinal County man once accused of sexually assaulting numerous girls at his high school has been sentenced to three years in prison on convictions to felony charges.

Tyler Kost's attorney said after Friday's sentencing that time already served and other credits mean the 20-year-old from San Tan Valley could be released immediately.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

In addition to the prison term, the sentence included 15 years of probation.

Kost was 18 when he was arrested in 2014 for sexual crimes against 13 girls, most of whom were former classmates at Poston Butte High School.

He ended up pleading guilty last month to six felony charges, including three counts each of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and child abuse,

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix

    Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:08:18 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-05-16 07:31:24 GMT
    The woman in her late 20s was apparently armed with a handgun and threatening herself and others, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The woman in her late 20s was apparently armed with a handgun and threatening herself and others, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.

    A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.

  • 3 On Your Side

    Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'

    Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-05-15 16:36:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-05-16 07:31:17 GMT
    Sheri Leger fell for the Federal Grant Scam. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Sheri Leger fell for the Federal Grant Scam. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.

    The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man accused of threatening Rep. McSally

    Tucson man accused of threatening Rep. McSally

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-05-16 06:08:38 GMT
    Steve Martan (Source: Facebook)Steve Martan (Source: Facebook)

    A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.

    A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.

    •   
Powered by Frankly