Tyler Kost gets three-year sentence in high school sex assault case

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The legislative session is over and we've got hundreds of new laws soon to be on the books. And Arizona once again finds itself in the national spotlight.
The legislative session is over and we've got hundreds of new laws soon to be on the books. And Arizona once again finds itself in the national spotlight.