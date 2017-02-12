State Champ Catholic

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The Lancers fell short of a 7th state championship in boys soccer (Photo courtesy: Andy Morales).

Kalista Kakou scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the #4 seed Salpointe Catholic girls soccer team to a 4-0 result over 2nd seed Phoenix Thunderbird in the Conference 4A state title match.

The win brought the Lancer ladies a fifth state championship and their first since 1999.

Salpointe Catholic (19-3-2) had lost in the Division II state championship match last year, their second under head coach and UA Soccer grad Becky Barry Freeman (’10).

Kate Connelly and Paloma Teran also scored for the Lancers.

The title is the third for a Salpointe Catholic girls team this school year. The Lancers’ cross country and volleyball teams won state championships in the Fall.

The boys unfortunately were denied a seventh state trophy Saturday at Gilbert’s Williams Field High School.

Scottsdale Coronado beat the Lancers 5-3 in penalties kicks to win their second state championship (2014).

The Dons (16-3-1) prevailed after the match remained deadlocked 3-3 at the conclusion of overtime play.

Alfonso Cabrera, Francisco Manzo and Reed Foster scored goals for the Lancers during regulation. Foster’s goal in the 87th minute forced the overtime session.

The Lancer boys team had last won the state championship in 2013, the second of back-to-back Division II titles under longtime head coach Wolfgang Weber.

