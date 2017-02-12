State Champ Catholic

Cienega beat Sahuaro 4-1 to win the school's third state softball title since 2010.
Despite stitches in his lip and bonded teeth, D-backs catcher Chris Iannetta can smile about Friday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a "grade one" right groin strain.
ASU clinched their fourth straight Territorial Cup Series title Sunday with higher placements over UA at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships.
