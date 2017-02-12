Increased enforcement at dangerous intersections in Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police will increase traffic enforcement around intersections with a high rate of crashes (Source: Tucson News Now).

Police in Tucson are stepping up traffic enforcement around four busy and dangerous, intersections in the city.

The Tucson Police Department said speeding is one of the top causes of death on Arizona's roads and highways.

The targeted intersections are: East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way on the north side, South Wilmot Road and East Broadway Boulevard on the east side, South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street on the south side and North Oracle and West Grant on the northwest side.

As the traffic zoomed by at the intersection of Broadway and Wilmot, the tension rose for bikers like Don Long.

"Broadway and Wilmot is like taking your life in your hands," Long said.

These are the 4 intersections @Tucson_Police will be looking for drivers running red lights and speeding TODAY! **SHARE** @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/NuAxXcezH0 — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 13, 2017

Hoping to lessen the danger, the TPD is stepping in. They will try to make the most of a $75,000 gr ant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety by targeting those problem spots.

Kyle Martin, an employee at Fresh Vitamins on Broadway, sees the problems firsthand.

"All the time," Martin said. "People run the light, speeding. A lot of pedestrian and bike traffic."

Deidra Bustos, who works at Roadrunner Bicycles next door to Fresh Vitamins, said they have customers test their rides.

"We always tell them to stay off the street," Bustos said. "Usually we have them go into the back area. But still it's very busy."

Officers will target traffic violators in those specific intersections until September.

Courtney Schoonover, with Freedom Smoke USA, said she's hopeful the patrol near Grant and Oracle will stretch a little farther east to just outside of the company's Grant Road location.

She said staff have seen crashes happen through the large glass windows.

"It's nerve-racking when you see people cross right here and basically playing leap frog with all the cars," she said.

Quest Holloway, who moved to Tucson six months ago, said he worries about the safety of his children when he walks them to school near Grant and Alvernon. He said he's skeptical if the enforcement will have much of an impact.

"Just from the amount of debris that I see on the side of the road - headlights, taillights, fenders, and stuff like that - yeah, there's definitely a lot of bang ups on this road," he said.

The deployments will occur on various days and during various hours on a regular basis for the period of the gr ant cycle, according to TPD.

Riders like Long wonder if it will be enough.

"Drivers are not as aware," he said. "It's a big intersection. The timing on the lights has a lot to do with it. It's flow, it's a lot of vehicles. The solution won't be a terribly easy one."

