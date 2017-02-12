Increased enforcement at dangerous intersections in Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Tucson residents are deciding whether the city can increase its sales tax rate by 1/2 percent to help pay for road repair and public safety.
A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
Those who live in the area where the fire told Tucson News Now they weren't really sure what to expect when they left their homes on Monday night. Luckily they all returned to find their homes safe from any damage.
Many people may have a negative image of law enforcement, but there is so much more that is not reported in a "day's work" for those officers.
The project has raised some questions from neighbors and the city of Tucson.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
