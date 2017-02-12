Immigration raid protestors serenade empty McCain office

Despite the Arizona Senator's weekend absence on a Sunday, protestors gathered at John McCain's office to speak out against immigration raids.



They serenaded the senator's empty office on the street with chanting and music. The crowd of more than a hundred people said they were horrified by recent nationwide raids. It was organized by the activist group Indivisible Southern Arizona.



"We're serious about telling Sen. McCain and our other members of Congress that we absolutely do not support these immigr ant round-ups," Kristen Randall of Tucson said in a news release. "That said, we want any demonstration we have to remain peaceful and productive. We're hoping this serenade will show Sen. McCain that we're not violent rioters or paid protestors. We're parents and veterans and workers and students. We're everyday Arizonans who have real concerns about President Trump and those around him."



When asked, one of their leaders said he's aware that Senator McCain and Senator Jeff Flake have come out in opposition of the Trump Administration's immigration ban. Both have released statements within the last few weeks condemning the ban, that has since been overturned by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.



In a written statement dated January 29, Senator McCain said, "We should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children." The Arizona senator also stated "this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.



Ryan Kelly said the statements weren't enough.



"No. No. We appreciate it - and most of us here sent letters, emails, and calls thanking him for his statement. But we need more than a statement. We need action," said Kelly, and organizer with Indivisible Southern Arizona.



Kelly said his group has already voiced their concerns with Arizona Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally's office, and plan to do the same with Arizona Democrat Congressman Raul Grijalva.

