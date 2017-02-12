PCSD: Injured hiker rescued from Romero Pools - Tucson News Now

PCSD: Injured hiker rescued from Romero Pools

Source: Mary Schulz Source: Mary Schulz
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews rescued an injured hiker at Romero Pools Sunday morning, according to Dep. Cody Gress of the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was airlifted to the ground by a PCSD helicopter after breaking her ankle, Gress said. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Androiddevices.

Powered by Frankly