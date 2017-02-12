PCSD: Injured hiker rescued from Romero Pools

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Crews rescued an injured hiker at Romero Pools Sunday morning, according to Dep. Cody Gress of the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was airlifted to the ground by a PCSD helicopter after breaking her ankle, Gress said. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

