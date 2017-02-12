UPDATE: Water restored for families in Santa Cruz County neighborhood

Some Residents in Santa Cruz County were without water after a water pipe broke Sunday evening, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

SCCSO said crews were working to repair a broken water pipe located near North Pendleton Drive. SCCSO said it is a full water outage and there is no approximation of how many homes are impacted.

The hope was to have repairs completed early Monday morning, but a tweet from the agency said water was restored to most, if not all, residents had water again by 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

