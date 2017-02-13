UPDATE: Man fatally shot on east side of Tucson identified

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in a parking lot on the east of Tucson, authorities said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said Edward A. McGuire was shot multiple times following an altercation.

Dugan said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Sycamore Creek Apartments in the 1700 block of North Wilmot Road.

McGuire was passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot at the apartment complex.

"When the vehicle pulled in, there was an altercation between the occupants of the victim’s vehicle and the occupants of another vehicle(s)," Dugan said in a news release. "During the altercation, shots were fired and the victim was struck."

The suspect vehicle or vehicles fled the scene before police arrived and Dugan said it is unknown if McGuire knew the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Dugan said a citizen performed CPR on McGuire until officer arrived but McGuire died at the scene.

Tucson News Now spoke with John Moore, who said he lives down the street from apartment complex.

Moore said he's concerned with the recent shootings in the area and is worried the next bullet could go through his window or door.

