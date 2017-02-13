UPDATE: Man fatally shot on east side of Tucson identified

A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a robbery that took place on Monday, April 10.
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.
It's been one year since Pima County received a $1.5 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce its jail population, and officials say they're making progress.
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.
