Grammy Special: Sing like a star, sort of

The U.S. Forest Service is reporting that the Pena Fire is 70 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Tucson residents are deciding whether the city can increase its sales tax rate by 1/2 percent to help pay for road repair and public safety.
With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is bursting at the seams.
Those who live in the area where the fire told Tucson News Now they weren't really sure what to expect when they left their homes on Monday night. Luckily they all returned to find their homes safe from any damage.
A woman working as a nurse in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.
