Grammy Special: Sing like a star, sort of

Thanks to specialized music software, anyone can sing like a star, sort of.



Jim Pavett, owner of Allusion Studios near Elm Street and Oracle said he can’t make you sound like Adele, but can help you hit the right notes.

"Everybody has their own character of voice so the software isn’t able to mimic a character of voice,” he explained. “All it do is pitch correction."

Pavett prefers to focus on coaching artists to sing a majority of a song on key instead of using Autotune or Melodyne to fix what doesn’t sound right.



Sunday night, Tucson News Now put the music software to the test with news intern and University of Arizona journalism student Ciara Encinas. Encinas hit the audio booth at Luna Recording Studio in midtown and sang “Closer,” a song that mentions Tucson by Grammy-nominated artist The Chainsmokers.



George Nardo owns and operates Luna Recording Studio.



"I feel nervous. I’m not a great singer, but I hope George can help me out," said Encinas.

“Autotune is taking somebody’s voice that’s a little sharp, a little flat, and fixing it so it sounds pleasing to the ear,” said Nardo.



Nardo demonstrated how to take a note and physically move it with a mouse on the computer.



"So we can take these notes, blow them up and have a look at them," he explained.



It takes him about one hour to fix a three minute song.



Encinas was amazed by the improvement. She said, "Honestly, George rescued me. He’s amazing at what he does!"

Nardo said the recording business is growing in Tucson, partly because it’s cheaper than places like Los Angeles or New York to professionally record songs, voice overs, or jingles. His studio rates start at $50 an hour.

