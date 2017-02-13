Walden Grove on outside looking in of state tournament

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

It was a bad Sunday for the Walden Grove boys basketball team.



The Red Wolves (13-12) thought they had clinched their first ever state tournament bid when the brackets were announced and they were the 15th seed in Conference 4A.



But a scoring error involving a game between Chandler Seton Catholic and Cave Creek Cactus Shadow pushed the Red Wolves out and the Sentinels (12-15) in.



Salpointe Catholic (#2) and Catalina Foothills (#3) sit at the top of the 4A Bracket behind reigning Division II champion Shadow Mountain, coached by UA Basketball grad Mike Bibby (’98).



The Gregory School is the top local boys seed. The Hawks (26-1) are No. 1 in Conference 1A.

On the girls side, Thatcher is the top regional seed. The Eagles (21-2) are #1 in Conference 2A followed by The Gregory School, a #3 seed in 1A.

Here are all the opening round games involving local and regional teams:

Girls

Wednesday, February 14

(6A) (12) Perry at (5) Tucson

(5A) (16) Mt. View at (1) Mesquite

(5A) (9) Ironwood Ridge at (8) Maricopa

(5A) (12) Fairfax at (5) Marana

(5A) (11) Sahuaro at (6) Desert Edge

(5A) (10) Ironwood at (7) Cienega

(4A) (9) Canyon del Oro at (8) Thunderbird

(4A) (12) Moon Valley at (5) Pueblo

(4A) (15) Rio Rico at (2) Seton Catholic

(3A) (17) Empire at (16) Monument Valley

(3A) (19) Florence at (14) Tanque Verde

Friday, February 17

(3A) (8) Safford (bye)

(3A) (5) Pusch Ridge (bye)

(2A) (16) Round Valley vs. (1) Thatcher

(2A) (13) Benson vs. (4) Chandler Prep

(2A) (11) San Carlos vs. (6) Sedona Red Rock

(1A) (13) Greyhills vs. (4) Immaculate Heart

(1A) (14) Duncan vs. (3) Gregory

(1A) (11) Anthem Prep vs. (6) St. David

(1A) (15) Baboquivari vs. (2) Rock Point

Boys

Wednesday, February 15

(5A) (12) Mt. View at (5) Buena

(5A) (11) Paradise Valley at (6) Cienega

(5A) (10) Sahuaro at (7) Cholla

(4A) (14) Higley at (3) Catalina Foothills

(4A) (11) Marcos de Niza at (6) Rio Rico

(4A) (15) Saguaro at (2) Salpointe Catholic

(3A) (20) Monument Valley at (13) Sabino

(3A) (22) Tanque Verde at (11) Florence



Friday, February 17

(2A) (9) Santa Cruz Valley at (8) Horizon Honors

(2A) (14) Paradise Honors at (3) San Carlos

(2A) (11) Rancho Solano Prep at (6) St. Augustine

(2A) (10) Pinon at (7) Thatcher

(1A) (16) Bagdad at (1) Gregory School

(1A) (12) Patagonia Union at (5) St. David

(1A) (10) Williams at (7) Baboquivari



