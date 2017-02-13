SB: Cats run thru Invitational

Tenth-ranked Arizona softball completed its undefeated weekend at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Sunday, run-ruling Tulsa 10-2 in six innings to finish the first weekend of the 2017 season 5-0.

Katiyana Mauga homered again, her fourth of the weekend, one of two long balls on Sunday for the Cats. Mo Mercado launched her first homer of the year as well. Mercado drove in four runs in the game.

The seniors led the way for the UA offense, which plated 10 runs on nine hits, while Danielle O'Toole continued to dominate in the circle.

O'Toole did not allow an earned run in the complete-game victory. The senior, who improved to 3-0 on the year with the win, allowed two runs, both unearned, on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Tulsa (1-4) committed four errors that led to a trio of unearned runs for Arizona.

Arizona hosts the Wildcat Invitational next weekend. The Wildcats and Drake will open the four-day, 16-game event on Thursday at 5 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Copyright 2016 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.