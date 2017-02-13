NCAAW: Cats get 2nd Pac-12 road win; end losing streak

The Arizona Wildcats erased a 12-point first-quarter deficit as they defeated the Washington State Cougars by a score of 70-62 in Pullman on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona (12-13, 3-11 Pac-12) had an outstanding second half as they outscored the Cougars 43-30 in the final 20 minutes.

LaBrittney Jones climbed the charts once again on Sunday afternoon as she had a monster game. On the day, she scored 22 points, had 15 rebounds, dished out five assists and had four blocks.

15 rebounds ties her career high and five assists is a new career high for the senior. That is also the fourth time this season Jones has blocked four shots in a game.

Jones is now 14th on Arizona’s all-time scoring list with 1,167 career points, is eighth on Arizona’s all-time rebounding list with 657 career boards and is third with 148 career blocks.

Malena Washington broke out of her slump as she scored 22 points while draining three three-pointers. That is her highest scoring effort since Jan. 6 and it is also the most three-pointers she has made since Jan. 15.

JaLea Bennett had a productive night for the Wildcats as she scored 11 points and had three rebounds. That is the first time Bennett has hit double-figures since Jan. 22.

Caila Hailey scored 15 to lead the Cougars (10-15, 5-9).

The next time the Wildcats are in action is on Friday, Feb. 17 as Arizona welcomes in-state rivals Arizona State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.

